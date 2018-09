Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Emperor of Japan, Akihito has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"His Excellency,

On the occasion of the Republic Day in Azerbaijan, I have a great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country."