Emirati politician: Constitutions become living tools for homeland and citizens

Constitutions cease to be documents only and become living tools for the homeland and citizens, the President of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saqr Ghobash, said at an international parliamentary conference held in the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to Saqr Ghobash, relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan are built on mutual respect, common interests, and prospects for future cooperation:

"A new stage in relations has begun since September of last year. Currently, we have cooperation in artificial intelligence, green energy, and other areas. In my opinion, constitutions are no longer just documents but have become living tools for the homeland and citizens. I wish for the Constitution to always be in line with the demands of the time while not abandoning its values."