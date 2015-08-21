Embassy: Ukraine and Azerbaijan are strategic partners

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ "There is strategic partnership relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, a wide agreement-legal base of bilateral relations which creates a solid foundation for cooperation in various fields and there is no any problems between the two countries." Report informs, it was noted in the statement of the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan on the 24th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence Day.

The statement noted that today, relevant intergovernmental commissions and working groups in various fields of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries were established and are operating: "Of course, the main and coordinating role in the development of relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, falls on the high-level body, the Council of Presidents. Its meetings are held on a regular basis and the most pressing issues of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani cooperation are included into its agenda. "

"Azerbaijan's dynamic development and its growing reputation create additional opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the international arena in the future, mainly in the political sphere, as well as trade and economy, energy, construction, transportation, aerospace and military-technical fields," the statement says.

According to the results of last year, the volume of foreign trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to 674.2 million USD.