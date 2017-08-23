Embassy: Spanish Marca newspaper apologizes for false information about Qarabag FC

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Spanish Marca newspaper has apologized for the wrong information it gave in its article about the Azerbaijani football club Qarabag and made necessary corrections.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain.

In the article, Marca described the Nagorno-Karabakh as a territory which is not a part of Azerbaijan, and gave the false information about the football club's belonging to this territory.

The Azerbaijani Embassy immediately reacted, contacted the editorial staff of the newspaper and protested against the wrong information featured in the article. The Embassy submitted a written request to the editor-in-chief for the correction or removal of the wrong information.

Qarabag football club also protested against Marca`s misinformation.