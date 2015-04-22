Embassy: Post stamp of so-called "Armenian genocide" not printed in Palestine

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Palestine in Azerbaijan issued a statement on publication of a postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of "Armenian genocide" in Palestine in some media agencies.

Report informs, the embassy said in a statement that it was not a real postage stamp and Palestine does not have a formal postage stamp in that form reflected there.

According to the diplomatic corps, the Palestinian government and people has very strong and special ties with Turkish people and Palestine cannot take such a step which can cause to the deterioration of its relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.