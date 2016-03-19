Romanian Embassy to Baku marks Earth Hour

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian Embassy to the Republic of Azerbaijan joins the “Earth Hour” campaign, aimed at increasing awareness of climate change and the need to protect the environment, Report was told in the embassy.

The Romanian Diplomatic Mission in Baku will turn off the lights in the Embassy building on Saturday, 19 March 2015, between 20.30 and 21.30 hours, in a symbolic effort to mitigate the effects of global warming and climate change.

Embassy of Romania to the Republic of Azerbaijan considers very important to sensitize the public opinion about the importance of environmental protection.

Lights in the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs buildings in Bucharest will also be turned off.