Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ\ Embassy of Romania in Baku hosted a NATO delegation for an in-depth discussion on the perspectives of the partnership with Azerbaijan on March 18. Report was informed by Embassy of Romania, in its capacity of NATO Contact Point Embassy to the Republic of Azerbaijan, hosted a meeting of a delegation led by Director of Planning at Defence Policy and Planning Division in NATO Headquarters, Mr. Frank Boland, with ambassadors and military attaches from embassies of NATO countries in Baku.

NATO delegation paid a visit to Baku for consultations with authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan on issues of joint interest.

Opening the event Ambassador of Romania H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu welcomed NATO delegation in Baku and highlighted the strategic value of the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership. From Romania’s point of view, there is a big potential for increased cooperation between Baku and North Atlantic Alliance. Ambassador Ciobanu underlined that Romania will continue to strongly support the development of NATO-Azerbaijan relations.

Mr. Frank Boland presented latest developments in NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation in the framework of Partnership for Peace programme and Planning and Review Process.