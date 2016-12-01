Embassy: Morocco is ideal partner of Azerbaijan, becoming more interested in Africa

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ By offering a favorable framework of action, and given the excellent relations between the two countries, Morocco is the ideal partner of Azerbaijan, which is becoming more and more interested in Africa.

Report informs, article of the Moroccan Embassy in Azerbaijan declares.

'As part of his regional tour in East Africa, which led him to Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Madagascar, the King of Morocco gave an interview to the Malagasy press in which he stated that “Morocco and Africa are one".

His Majesty reiterated Morocco's commitment to the development of Africa in order to ensure its stability, security, prosperity and therefore, better living conditions for brotherly African people', the embassy states.

'In this regard, the King stressed that Morocco, which has numerous projects in several African countries, adopts a sincere and a solidarity-based South-South cooperation between the African countries in the framework of a partnership of equal footing, conducive to the emergence of a dynamic and strong continental synergy.

Indeed, Morocco is the largest investor in West Africa, with a strong presence in the Finance (Banking and Insurance), Telecoms, Construction and Public Works, Air Transportation, Tourism, NICT (New Information and Communication Technologies) and more recently fertilizers and renewable energies.

In addition, Morocco is gaining a strong foothold in East Africa, a market of nearly 200 million inhabitants, which is witnessing strong and sustained growth. Thus Morocco is emerging as a leader in the African re-emergence, a continent whose immense potential makes it the continent of the future', article reads.

In this regard, Morocco expresses its readiness to assist Azerbaijan to settle politically and economically in Africa", the paper emphasizes.