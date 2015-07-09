Embassy: Call of Knesset speaker to recognize "armenian genocide" to not affect relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan commented on the call of the Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide".

Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz said to Report that the discussions made in Knesset yesterday, are not the government's decision.

According to him, the discussion in the Knesset of Israel which was held yesterday is not a governmental decision. This discussion are being held in parliaments of other countries as well. Regarding the issue of Armenian genocide this is historical issue which need to be discussed and looked at.

R.Krausz also emphasized that such discussions will have no impact on relations between Israel and Azerbaijan: "This discussion has nothing to do with Israel's relations with third countries. This has nothing to do with the relations of Israel with third countries. These are two items which are not connected whatsoever."

On July 8, during the discussion made in Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein urged to recognize "Armenian genocide".