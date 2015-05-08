Embassy: Ambassador of Azerbaijan has not been on board of helicopter crashed in Pakistan

Riga. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Azerbaijan has not been on board of the helicopter crashed in Pakistan. Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy to Pakistan.

The Embassy said that, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Dashgin Shikarov also had to fly in this helicopter, but because of participation in another event at the Pakistani Center for Thalassemia could not fly, and the information in some media that the Ambassador is also among the dead is incorrect.

One of the four helicopters on the way to an event in Gilgit-Baltistan, with diplomats on board crashed in the school building due to technical problems, and then burst into flames. As a result of a helicopter crash killed the Ambassadors of the two countries - Norway and the Philippines, as well as spouses of Ambassadors of Malaysia and Indonesia.