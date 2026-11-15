Elnur Mammadov arrives in Islamabad for ECO Council of Ministers meeting
Foreign policy
- 15 November, 2026
- 09:56
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Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and head of delegation, Elnur Mammadov, has traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan, to participate in the 30th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
According to Report, citing Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mammadov was welcomed by officials of the ministry upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport.
H.E. Mr. Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of Delegation, arrived in Islamabad to participate in the 30th ECO Council of Ministers Meeting. He was received at Islamabad International Airport by the officers of MoFA. https://t.co/17Fa4y7PDO— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 15, 2026
Elnur Məmmədov ECO Nazirlər Şurasının iclasında iştirak etmək üçün İslamabada gedib
Эльнур Мамедов прибыл в Исламабад для участия в заседании Совета министров ОЭС
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