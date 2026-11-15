Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Elnur Mammadov arrives in Islamabad for ECO Council of Ministers meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 09:56
    Elnur Mammadov arrives in Islamabad for ECO Council of Ministers meeting

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and head of delegation, Elnur Mammadov, has traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan, to participate in the 30th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

    According to Report, citing Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mammadov was welcomed by officials of the ministry upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport.

    Elnur Mammadov Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Azerbaijani delegation Pakistan
    Elnur Məmmədov ECO Nazirlər Şurasının iclasında iştirak etmək üçün İslamabada gedib
    Эльнур Мамедов прибыл в Исламабад для участия в заседании Совета министров ОЭС
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