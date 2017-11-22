Elmir Velizade: Azerbaijan contributes to Islamic cooperation

© Report

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, Azerbaijan plays a significant role with its transport infrastructure, both between the west and east, and the north and south".

Elmir Velizade, Azerbaijan Deputy Minister of Communications and High Technologies told Turkish bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, Azerbaijan actively participates in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and contributes to Islamic cooperation: "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, which connects Europe and Asia, was recently inaugurated in Baku. Also, Transit Trade and Transport Cooperation Agreement (Lapis-Lazuli route) was signed among Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey".

He also emphasized that Azerbaijan will be represented in the 33rd ministerial meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC).

Velizade also said that Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov will attend the meeting. "Decision on opening of OIC Labor Center in Baku will be made tomorrow".