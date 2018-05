Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov will pay visit to Georgia on 29 of August.

"Report" informs citing "Georgia-Online", during the visit he will meet Georgian prime-minister Georgi Kvirikashvili, speaker of Georgian parliament David Usupashvili and his Georgian counter-part Mikheil Janelidze.

During visit E.Mammadyarov will discuss Georgia-Azerbaijan cooperation in various fields and formats.