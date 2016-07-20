Elmar Mammadyarov receives Karen Petit, Belgium Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Karen Petit, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of her diplomatic tenure.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Karen Petit thanked for the support provided during her diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the sides discussed the relations between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Karen Petit every success in her future diplomatic activities.