Elmar Mammadyarov received delegation of Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ “I highly appreciate creation of equal conditions for representatives of all religions existing in Azerbaijan.”

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, President of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities Herbert Winter said at the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

Noting that the Jewish community has been living in peace for centuries with the representatives of various religious confessions in Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that the 2016 year was declared “the Year of Multiculturalism” in the country. Saying that Azerbaijan has close and friendly relationship with both of Switzerland and Israel, FM Mammadyarov expressed his confidence for the contribution of the Jewish Communities of Switzerland to the further development of these relations.

Herbert Winter expressed satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance that he has witnessed in Azerbaijan, as well as the care and attention toward the Jewish community in the country, he noted that this could be a perfect example for the whole world.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged their views on interreligious relations, global and regional issues of mutual interest.