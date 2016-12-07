Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjártó

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov paid a visit to Brussels, NATO Headquarters to take part at the NATO Resolute Support Mission Ministerial Meeting. On the sideline of the meeting Elmar Mammadyarov met with Peter Szijjártó, Foreign Minister of Hungary.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. The ministers exchanged views on the prospects of relations, cooperation within the international organisations between the two countries and the activity of Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan as NATO Contact Point Embassy from the next year.

The Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan will replace the Embassy of Romania as NATO Contact Point Embassy since January 2017.