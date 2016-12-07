 Top
    Close photo mode

    Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjártó

    Azerbaijani FM has paid a visit to Brussels to take part at the NATO Resolute Support Mission Ministerial Meeting

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov paid a visit to Brussels, NATO Headquarters to take part at the NATO Resolute Support Mission Ministerial Meeting. On the sideline of the meeting Elmar Mammadyarov met with Peter Szijjártó, Foreign Minister of Hungary.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. The ministers exchanged views on the prospects of relations, cooperation within the international organisations between the two countries and the activity of Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan as NATO Contact Point Embassy from the next year.

    The Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan will replace the Embassy of Romania as NATO Contact Point Embassy since January 2017.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi