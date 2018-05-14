Elmar Mammadyarov met with NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for South Caucasus

© mfa.gov.az

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai during his official visit to Belgium.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Report, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the development of partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO.

NATO Secretary General's Special Representative expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the "Resolute Support" Mission aimed at establishing peace in Afghanistan and the technical and financial support to the Afghanistan National Army Trust Fund. He also praised the meetings of Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations and Supreme Allied Commander of the Russian Federation in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional issues. Elmar Mammadyarov said that the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and illegal presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan remain a serious threat to regional peace and security.

The sides also exchanged views on the future prospects of the Azerbaijani-NATO relations, issues on the international agenda.