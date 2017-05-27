Elmar Mammadyarov holds number of meetings in USA

© Foto: Facebook

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is in US trip aiming at organizing reception on the occasion of Republic Day and the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in United Nations, has held a number of meetings.

Report informs referring to Foreign Ministry's official facebook page, Elmar Mammadyarov met with religious leaders of US with the support of Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU) and talked about religious coexistence model of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also held meetings and discussions with representatives of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Mammadyarov spoke of tolerant and multicultural environment in Azerbaijan, stressing that, from ancient times the representatives of various faiths lived in peace and tranquility in the country. The minister also highlighted global inter-religious and intercultural dialogue forums held in Azerbaijan, saying that, Baku hosted the VII Global Forum on UN Alliance of Civilizations.

The minister also emphasized that, Azerbaijani government pays special attention to the promotion of tolerance and multiculturalism, recalling that 2016 has been declared the "Year of Multiculturalism", while 2017 the 'Year of the Islamic Solidarity'.