Elmar Mammadyarov discussed Nagorno-Karabakh problem with Harlem Desir

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Harlem Desir, Secretary of State for European Affairs of France within his working visit to France.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting the sides had comprehensive exchange of views on current status of substantive negotiation process over the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The sides stressed the importance of further acceleration of substantive negotiation process.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that Azerbaijan always supported substantive and result oriented negotiations to achieve the soonest resolution of the conflict.

At the meeting, the sides also expressed their satisfaction of the sustainable development of the bilateral political, economic and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and France.