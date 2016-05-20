Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan stands together with Afghanistan towards stability and self-reliance

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan stands firmly together with Afghanistan on its path towards stability and self-reliance". Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has stated at the NATO RS Ministerial in Brussels, on May 20, Report informs.

Minister mentioned that today, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces assumed full responsibility for security throughout Afghanistan, following the conclusion of the ISAF mission: "However, we recognize that the country remains challenged and we should all do more with our Afghan friends. Azerbaijan is committed to continue its efforts to this end and contribute significantly to the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) by providing troops, multimodal transit, training and financial assistance".

"In this regard, I firmly reiterate my country’s commitments to continue its contribution to the Resolute Support Mission throughout 2016. Azerbaijan has already made relatively substantial donations to the Afghanistan National Army (ANA) Trust Fund and pledged to continue financial support to ANA Trust Fund by the end of 2017.

Moreover, Azerbaijan remains committed to a long-term political partnership and a practical cooperation with Afghanistan. After conclusion of the Resolute Support mission, my country envisages the contribution through the enhanced Enduring Partnership", - the Minister stressed.