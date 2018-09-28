Elmar Mammadyarov awarded Order of Merit of the Kingdom of Hungary

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Hungarian Foreign Minister, .

Report was informed by the Foreign Ministry that the meeting took place on September 27 in New York, United States within the framework of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

Ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, including economic and trade relations, exchanged views on regional energy and transport projects. During the meeting, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov was awarded the Order of Merit of the Kingdom of Hungary for his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. Foreign Minister Peter Siarto, who presented the award to his Azerbaijani counterpart, thanked Mammadyarov for his valuable contribution to the development of bilateral relations and expressed his confidence that the relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and energy fields, would develop further. Mammadyarov thanked his Hungarian counterpart for this award and praised this as an encouraging factor for further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.