Elmar Mammadyarov: Armenia uses Sarsang reservoir as threat

Baku. August 25. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, received the delegation headed by Milica Markovic, the rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on the topic on “Inhabitants of the frontier regions of Azerbaijan who have been deliberately denied access to water”.

Report was told by the press service of MFA, Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of water supply to the region of South Caucasus and Azerbaijan. As endorsed by the international documents he emphasized that the freedom of access to water should be provided.

Mentioning the humanitarian nature of water problem Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed that once built Sarsang water reservoir has been designed to supply the inhabitants living around and the local agriculture with the water. Minister highlighted that as an outcome of Armenian aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan the inhabitants have been deliberately denied of access to water of Sarsang reservoir.

He added that the Armenian side makes use of Sarsang reservoir for threatening purposes, as they open the gates and enable the areas to come under water in spring and on the contrary, in warmer periods when the water is mostly needed deny access to it.

Militca Markovic pointed out that as it is common in all languages the man can live without bread, but not without water. Stressing that this project is purely a humanitarian nature Milica Markovic emphasized that certain political aspects are also not excluded.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefing about the resolution process of the conflict said that Azerbaijan is displeased with the work of the OSCE Minsk Group. Minister adding that Azerbaijan would have been pleased when the Armenian armed forces have been withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan stressed that there is no results of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Furthermore, he expressed his hope that after finalization this report will be instrumental for PACE members and the wider international community to get closely acquainted with the water problem facing the population of Azerbaijan as one of humanitarian consequences of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.