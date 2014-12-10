Elmar Mamammadyarov meets with his Turkish colleague

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Elmar Mammadyarov met with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the framework of his participation in trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in Kars.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction with the level of development of strategic relations between the two countries.

It was stressed that trilateral meeting among Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey contributes to the regional cooperation, stability and prosperity.

The sides noted the importance of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

They exchanged views on current events in the region and around the world.