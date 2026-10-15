Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Egypt highlights CICA's role in dialogue, calls for stronger Asia-Africa partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:59
    Egypt highlights CICA's role in dialogue, calls for stronger Asia-Africa partnership

    Egypt expects the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to continue developing as an inclusive platform for dialogue and consultations among Asian states, Deputy Foreign Minister of Egypt Mohamed Abu Bakr said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    "Strengthening stability is not limited to the political and security spheres, but also involves expanding economic and development cooperation, which is one of the key factors for ensuring sustainable stability," he noted.

    According to him, Egypt attaches special importance to strengthening the partnership between Asia and Africa, drawing on historical ties between the two continents and the significant potential for economic and investment integration.

    Abu Bakr also reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to cooperating with all CICA member states to support the Conference's institutional development, enhance its effectiveness, and implement its principles and goals in practice, emphasizing that these efforts will foster trust, curb tensions, and promote a culture of dialogue and cooperation.

    Mohamed Abu Bakr Egypt Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Misir AQEM-in Asiyada dialoq platforması kimi rolunun inkişaf etdirilməsinə çağırıb
    Египет призвал развивать роль СВМДА как площадки для диалога в Азии
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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