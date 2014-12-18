ECHR unveiled another decision on Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has unveiled another decision on Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the press service of the ECHR, on December 18 announced the decision in the case of the citizen of Azerbaijan Natig Efendiyev was born in 1957, sentenced to life imprisonment in 2001. N. Efendiyev was charged with a illegal possession of weapons,appealed to the European Court alleging unfair trial.

The ECHR ruled that there had been a violation of Article 6 §§ 1 and 3 (d) (right to a fair trial and right to obtain attendance and examination of witnesses) and awarded the applicant 4,500 euros for moral damage.