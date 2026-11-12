Early warning systems discussed at Azerbaijani Pavilion during COP31

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An event titled Impact-Based Forecasting and Early Warning in Turkic States was held at the Azerbaijani Pavilion during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

According to Report, the event featured speeches by Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Representation of the Organization of Turkic States in Hungary Balazs Hendrich, and Director of the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) Division of Development Partnerships and Programme Delivery Daniel Kull.

The speakers emphasized the importance of strengthening early warning systems and regional cooperation to address climate-related risks such as floods, droughts, storms, and heavy and intense rainfall. They also highlighted the role of the Turkic World Meteorological Union as a coordinating platform in this field.

As part of the event, a panel session titled A Regional Overview of Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems was held. The session addressed the application of modern forecasting technologies, the expansion of monitoring capabilities, and information exchange.