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A concert marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day, celebrated on November 8, was held in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event was organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the country.

The concert, dedicated to Azerbaijani national music, was the first cultural event organized in the Dominican Republic.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Ruslan Rzayev; a representative of the Dominican Republic's Presidential Administration at deputy minister level; officials from the foreign and culture ministries; members of the diplomatic corps; and representatives of the local community.

Rzayev noted that this year marks the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War. He also spoke about bilateral relations, highlighting that 2027 will mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The concert continued with performances of musical pieces from both countries by tar player Ibrahim Babayev and members of his band, Parviz Mammadov and Vafadar Ramiz.