Dodon proposes to create summit of small OSCE countries

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ I would like to propose creating of a summit of small OSCE countries and hold its first meeting in 2019.

Report informs, President of Moldova Igor Dodon said speaking at the panel session in the framework of the 6th Global Baku Forum.

The President stressed that Pridnestrovian Moldavian problem should be resolved within the framework of the territorial integrity of Moldova.

Speaking about regional cooperation, I. Dodon noted that Moldova is not going to oppose Russia or the US: "We will be friends with everyone, but not in any way with someone or against someone, we are not going to play the role of pawn," Dodon said.