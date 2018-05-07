 Top
    Deputy Foreign Minister: "Relations with EU are priority for Azerbaijan"

    Support from EU to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity gives impetus to cooperation

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Relations with the EU are of priority for Azerbaijan".

    Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev said at the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

    He noted that Azerbaijan is the EU's largest trade partner in the South Caucasus region:"The new agreement signed with the European Union, was discussed.The main issue for Azerbaijan is the fulfillment of obligations. The European Union's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan gives impetus to cooperation. We have reached an agreement on democracy and other issues with the European Union. "

    M. Mammadguliyev underlined that the energy issue in bilateral cooperation is especially emphasized.

