Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan on visit to Ukraine

A regular meeting of the GUAM Council of National Coordinators takes place in Kiev on April 23.

Rep[ort informs that Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev is representing Azerbaijan at the meeting.

Within the framework of the meeting of the National Coordinators of GUAM a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar and Makhmud Mammadguliyev to discuss strengthening of cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of transport, energy, etc., were discussed.