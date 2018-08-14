Deputy FMs of Caspian сountries plan to hold consultations in autumn in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ / Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Caspian countries are planning to hold consultations on the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian sea in Azerbaijan this autumn.

Report informs citing the TASS, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov told journalists.

"According to the instruction given by the heads of state, and according to the agreements of the adopted documents, this meeting should take place no later than six months. Moreover, there is already an agreement that the group will gather and start working directly this autumn. Previously, we are talking about a meeting in Azerbaijan," K. Abdrakhmanov said.

Notably, on August 12, the leaders of five countries - Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan - signed the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian sea.