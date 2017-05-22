 Top
    David McAllister: Azerbaijan extremely valuable partner and interesting country for Europe

    'European Parliament always supports territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan'

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan is extremely valuable partner, interesting country for Europe.”

    Report informs, the new Chairman of European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, German lawmaker of European People’s Party David McAllister told in a briefing held at Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    He noted that the EU is deeply concerned with the problems that Azerbaijan face: “European Parliament always supports territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan and higly values this in cooperation”. 

