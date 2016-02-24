 Top
    Date of visit of EU High Representative to Azerbaijan unveiled

    Azerbaijan-EU cooperation will be discussed

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will visit Azerbaijan on February 29. 

    Report informs, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters Wednesday.

    According to him, during the visit F. Mogherini is expected to meet with the Foreign Minister and other officials of Azerbaijan. The meetings will focus on Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.

