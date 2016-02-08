 Top
    Date of visit of Swedish FM to Azerbaijan unveiled

    In a one-day visit to Baku M.Valstrem will discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Date of the visit of Sweden Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom to Azerbaijan unveiled.

    Report informs, Margot Wallstrom will travel to Baku on February 10 in the framework of her regional visit to the South Caucasus.

    As part of the one-day visit, Wallstrom will hold meetings with the country's leadership to discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

    Notably, Swedish diplomat will visit Georgia.

