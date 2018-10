Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran is scheduled for August 8 in Baku.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS, this was said by the deputy head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ibrahim Rahimpur.

On the eve, during his visit to Baku, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has confirmed information about preparation of a meeting of Presidents of three countries, saying that such kind of summit is expected soon.