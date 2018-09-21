Dastanbek Jumabekov: Laws adopted by Azerbaijani parliament formed a solid basis for country's democratic development

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is a significant event not only for the Azerbaijani people, but also for the entire region. One hundred years ago, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated commitment to the democratic principles by forming their own parliament. The parliament created in Azerbaijan 100 years ago functioned on the basis of a modern model of parliamentarism. Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament Dastanbek Jumabekov said.

Report informs citing AzerTag that he was speaking at the solemn meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament held in Milli Majlis.

He said: "Unfortunately, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for only 23 months. In 1920 the Azerbaijani people lost their independence. However after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Azerbaijani people could create an independent state by committing to their statehood traditions. Of course, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, the farsighted politician Heydar Aliyev played an irreplaceable role in preserving the country's independence and its development. As a result of his efforts, the Azerbaijan's statehood was strengthened and the country embarked on the path of development. Constitution was adopted, national ideology was formed, wide and deep reforms were carried out in various spheres. The Parliament also played an active role in all implemented reforms. Thus, the laws adopted by the parliament based on the principles of democracy and law formed a solid basis for the democratic development of Azerbaijan."