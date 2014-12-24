"Daily Times" posts article entitled "Ilham Aliyev: Our strenght is in Unity"

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Daily Times newspaper, which is famous not only in Pakistan, as well in Middle East countries and Great Britain with broad readers mass posts article of Islamabad bureau representative Dure Najaf Zaidi entitled "Ilham Aliyev: Our strenght is in Unity". "Report|" informs, referring the information given by the press-service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the first years of its independence, Azerbaijan faced aggression by neighboring Armenia but immediately the signing of the ceasefire agreement Azerbaijan concentrated all its efforts on economic development.

Dure Najaf Zaidi writes, in the early years of independence, Azerbaijan experienced great difficulties as it was beset by both economic and political crises. An economy in ruins and hyperinflation, a flood of refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of Armenian aggression, and an atmosphere of apathy and hopelessness had left few who could believe in a bright future for this country. He added that, after long negotiations with Western oil companies where Mr. Aliyev played a key role, in 1994 the “Contract of Century” for exploration of hydrocarbon offshore reserves of the Caspian Sea was signed heralding the renaissance of Azerbaijan, the article states.

Journalist states, following a long term strategy, the revenues from energy-related activities are collected in a transparent Oil Fund and these revenues are subsequently used for economic diversification.

The article also declares, over the last decade, Azerbaijan became a leading regional investor and a global donor.

Author of the article writes, President I. Aliyev has always paid great attention to the humanitarian sphere, and the economic growth of Azerbaijan is accompanied by a construction boom, development of the industry, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism and culture.The thesis of “transforming black gold into human capital” that was put forward a few years ago is already a reality.

The author states, aleader with broad vision, Mr. Ilham Aliyev stressed on the dynamism of external relations of the state. Located on the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan is integrated into the political structures of both continents. This is a major humanitarian disaster as one million Azerbaijani citizens are living in their own homeland as refugees and IDPs. Azerbaijan has been exposed to a policy of ethnic cleansing, and as a result has suffered both material and moral damage. Despite all efforts, the Armenian-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict still remains unresolved. Consequently the Government of Azerbaijan has devoted resources to adequately strengthen its military and to ensure that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces possess arms and munitions capable of creating and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Also Mr. Aliyev takes a keen interest in promoting the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.Today the two nations enjoy close and cordial relations characterized by a shared perspective on major global and regional issues. Both countries closely cooperate in international forums and support each other on core issues to which end both countries have signed a number of agreements to provide a framework for bilateral cooperation in all walks of life, the author writes.