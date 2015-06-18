​Condolence book opened in the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Condolence book opened in the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan in regard with the death of the 9th President of Turkey Suleyman Demirel, Report was told in the Embassy.

According to information, the book will be open from 10:00 a.m. and everybody can express their condolences in the book.

Suleyman Demirel, as called a father of the Turkish politics was a president of Turkey from 1993 to 2000.

He died on June 17 at a hospital in Ankara, at the age of 91.