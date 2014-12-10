CoE Congress: Invitation to observe the elections in Azerbaijan was not sent timely

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The invitation to observe the municipal elections in Azerbaijan was not sent to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe timely, Report was told by the press service of the Congress, which was commenting on the question if the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities intends to send the observation mission for the upcoming municipal elections scheduled to December 23, in Azerbaijan.

According to the press service, in order to send an observation mission to the elections, first of all they had to obtain an invitation from the country, and then after appropriate decision the election observation activities would be included in the agenda of the Congress.

In connection with the late invitation, this issue has not yet been included in the agenda.

As Report informed earlier, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan sent an invitation to take part in the observation of the municipal elections to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.