Chingiz Asgarov: Azerbaijan sent a protest letter to Chairman of European Court of Justice

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan fully complies with judgments of the European Court of Human Rights." Report informs, the representative of the European Court of Human Rights in Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov, commenting on resolution of the Committee of Ministers on non-fulfillment by Azerbaijan of some court decisions.

C.Asgarov stated that, the Court has no problems with Azerbaijan on the implementation of decisions and in this regard the country has its own political will: "We carry out the decisions of European Court. This is the political position of the country." According to him, the position reflected in the resolutions of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe on Azerbaijan is far from law.

Regarding the cases, which are related with Azerbaijan, C.Asgarov noted that, they are too much and this figure remains stable: "I can't say the number of cases has increased or decreased."

According to him, a recent letter to Chairman of the European Court demonstates Azerbaijan's position: "We have claims on the complaints to European Court and giving the priority to some statements by the European Court, and we have presented them our claims. I believe, our position is correct."