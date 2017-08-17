Children of presidents to attend forum in Baku

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Children of presidents of Macedonia and Montenegro, former presidents and prime ministers of Latvia, Ukraine, Albania, Andorra and Bosnia and Herzegovina will arrive in Baku to take part in the Global Young Leaders Forum to be held in Bkau city on August 21-24.

Report informs referring to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Notably, nearly 50 leading young leaders and researchers from all over the world are expected to attend the forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Representatives of the world’s influential higher education institutions, as well as a number of businesspeople are also expected to participate in the forum. Moreover, It is also planned to invite about 20 high-ranking guests consisting of former heads of governments, influential public figures, as well as chiefs of corporations.

Individual assessment of leadership, leadership forms needed in the modern period, differences between male and female leadership and internal and external borders of leadership will be discussed; debates will be organized.