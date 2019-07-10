Chiefs of General Staff of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Russia discussed topical issues of military-technical cooperation

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Valery Gerasimov, held talks with First Deputy Minister of Defence, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

During the meeting, the sides discussed problems of international and regional security, as well as topical issues of military and military-technical cooperation, including the interaction of defense departments in the Caspian Sea.

Notably, Gerasimov is visiting Baku, where he will hold talks with Commander-in-chief of the allied armed forces of NATO in Europe Todd Walters.