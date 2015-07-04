"Chatham House": We have respect to sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy in the Great Britain sent a letter of protest to the Institute "Chatam House" in regard with the invitation of Bako Sahakyan, presenting himself the head of the separatist regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to the event of the Royal Institute of International Affairs. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

As stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the second letter sent to the Embassy of the guidance of the Royal Institute of International Relations "Chatam House", said that the organization of such a meeting in any way doesn't imply recognition of "Nagorno Karabakh". The letter notes, the governance of the institute understands the concerns of Azerbaijan in regard with a trip of Bako Sahakyan and they have a respect for the sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan.

The letter also noted that, the meeting is in the nature of a public event, which will involve only a limited number of experts based on the "rules" of Chatam House", and does not serve the promotion of separatism. In addition, taking into account that the event will be held in a limited format, the announcement about the event has been removed from the site of "Chatam House".