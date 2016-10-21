Chairman of Czech Senate will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of next year Czech Senate President Milan Stech and Minister of Education, youth and sports Kateřina Valachová will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vitezslav Pivonka said at a press conference.

"Czech Senate President Milan Stech and Minister of Education Petr Fiala will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan in the first half of next year, in second half of the year will hold parliamentary elections in the country", V. Pivonka said.

According to him, Chairman of Senate is expected to meet with the Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament, President of Azerbaijan.

Baku will also host next meeting of the Czech-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission in January.