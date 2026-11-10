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    Cevdet Yilmaz visits Azerbaijani Pavilion at COP31

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 13:58
    Cevdet Yilmaz visits Azerbaijani Pavilion at COP31

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has visited the Azerbaijani Pavilion set up as part of COP31 in Antalya.

    According to Report's Turkish bureau, the vice president toured the pavilion and also met with Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, the current state of cooperation between the two countries, and future prospects.

    Yılmaz highlighted the importance of Türkiye benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience in organizing COP29 as it prepares to host COP31. He also expressed his gratitude for the support provided in this regard.

    He highlighted the strength of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations and expressed his hope that bilateral ties would continue to deepen and develop.

    Cevdet Yilmaz visits Azerbaijani Pavilion at COP31
    Cevdet Yilmaz visits Azerbaijani Pavilion at COP31
    Cevdet Yilmaz visits Azerbaijani Pavilion at COP31

    Cevdet Yilmaz COP31 Azerbaijani Pavilion Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Photo
    Cevdet Yılmaz COP31-də Azərbaycan pavilyonunu ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Джевдет Йылмаз посетил павильон Азербайджана на COP31
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