CEC Chairman: Today to intervene in the affairs of other countries, not often uses military force, but criticism of electoral processes

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, to intervene in the affairs of other countries, not often uses military force, and the fifth column and criticism of electoral processes." Report informs, CEC (Central Election Commission) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the meeting with representatives of youth organizations of the country.

According to him, some forces are trying to exploit the discontent of the electorate: "We must be vigilant and not allow certain individuals in the country to fall under foreign influence and becomes an instrument of promoting the interests of foreign interests", Panahov said.

According to him, the young generation of Azerbaijanis, who travel to study abroad should also be vigilant: "The sovereignty and the country's future is largely depends on the formation of new generations. External forces are trying to use is often difficult periods in the history of nations, and have an impact on the younger generation, thus interfering in the internal affairs of the country", the head of the CEC stressed.

"Election is an important event in the life of each country, - Panahov said. - I am glad that today an important part of the country's voters are young people who grew up in modern Azerbaijan", - said CEc Chairman. He urged the youth to be active in the upcoming elections to the Milli Majlis.

According to Panahov, in Azerbaijan this year for the first time the right to vote will receive 63 555 voters and 257 citizens on the voting day will be 18 years old and also have the opportunity to take part in the elections.