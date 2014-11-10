 Top
    ​CE Venice Commission to adopt opinion on the law on NGOs in Azerbaijan

    The delegation of the Venice Commission to visit Baku this week

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe is going to visit Azerbaijan on November 13 and 14. Report was informed in the press service of the Venice Commission, during their visit, the delegation is going to hold discussions with representatives of different authorities as well as representatives of civil society organizations in Azerbaijan.

    The visit aims at preparation of an opinion on the Law on Non-Governmental organizations in Azerbaijan,as amended recently.

    The draft opinion on the law on the NGOs in Azerbaijan will be submitted to the Venice Commission for adoption at its plenary session in December.

