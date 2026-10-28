Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Burkina Faso welcomes holding of OIC anti-corruption bodies' meeting in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 15:25
    Burkina Faso welcomes holding of OIC anti-corruption bodies' meeting in Baku

    Holding the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries in Baku is aimed at uniting the efforts of states in the fight against corruption, General National Auditor of Burkina Faso and President of the Supreme Authority for State Oversight and Anti-Corruption (ASCE-LC) Compaore Lassané said, answering Report's question.

    "On behalf of the Burkina Faso authorities and our delegation, I would like to welcome the holding of the third meeting. This initiative is aimed at uniting the efforts of various states in the fight against corruption," he said.

    Compaore recalled that the first meeting was held in Jeddah, and the second took place two years ago in Doha.

    He also thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the event and the hospitality shown to the delegation.

    "We are very glad to be in Baku. We were received very warmly, and we highly appreciate the hospitality of Azerbaijan," the Burkina Faso representative emphasized.

    Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Burkina Faso
    Burkina-Faso İƏT-in korrupsiya ilə mübarizə orqanlarının görüşünün Bakıda keçirilməsini alqışlayıb
    Буркина-Фасо приветствовала проведение встречи антикоррупционных органов ОИС в Баку
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    09:34
    ADB approves new TA project for countries in Caucasus, Central Asia, Mongolia
    Finance
    09:24
    Deputy director of Serbia's Security and Information Agency dismissed
    Other countries
    09:18
    CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2026)
    Finance
    09:11
    Vučić to completely ignore presidential election in Serbia
    Other countries
    09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.11.2026)
    Finance
    08:53
    Leaders from around 50 countries, including Azerbaijan, to gather in Dublin for EPC summit
    Other countries
    08:44
    Kobakhidze: Over 70% of Georgians support EU membership
    Region
    08:32
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Constitution Day of Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    08:26
    Post marking Constitution Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed