    Bulgarian President arrives in Azerbaijan

    Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and other officials met Bulgarian President at the airport

    Baku. September 19. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev came to visit Azerbaijan. Report informs, honor guard was lined up in honor of the important guest. Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and other officials met Bulgarian President at the airport.

    The main purpose of R. Plevneliev’s visit to Baku is participation in the groundbreaking ceremony of the project to expand the South Caucasus gas pipeline.The event will take place on September 20 in Sengechal terminal.

